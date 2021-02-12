Plans for 142 Unit Apartment Project Approved in Tecumseh

One hundred and forty-two new apartments are on the way in Tecumseh.

Council entered a site plan agreement with Skyline Real Estate Holdings Inc. (Tuesday) that will see two four storey apartment buildings erected on the southeast corner of Southfield Drive at Tecumseh Road.

The new buildings will be an addition to existing towers that face Tecumseh Road and will see improvements to parking areas and entrances to mitigate traffic issues.

Mayor Gary McNamara is excited to add new housing stock to the area.

"It's something we've been asking for a long time, diversity in housing," he says. "Especially on the rental side of things. It's going to create some real welcome vacancies and opportunities."

Significant green space and a trail system is planned for the project using input from residents.

Ward 3 Councillor Rick Tonial says the developers took public input to heart.

"Changing the trail so it's not stuck in a corner anymore did go through," he says. "It's a good job. I like how it's looking and thanks for all your work and for listening to our citizens."

Tonial says plans to address potential traffic issues are an important piece of the proposal.

"It's important for that area, having policed it for years," says the retired OPP officer. "Southfield Drive is a busy road and traffic concerns are strong there and justified."

Council also approved a $100,000 rebate for the proposal under the Development Charge Grant Program.

The maximum allowed under the program for the project that's projected to generate $1.4-million in development charges.