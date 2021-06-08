Plans for Adie Knox Pool Closure Revealed as Part of Deal with U Windsor

The City of Windsor and University of Windsor are looking for public feedback on a $42-million investment at Adie Knox Herman Recreation Complex.

A partnership between the city and University was announced on Tuesday and will see the shared community use of the new Lancer Centre pool at the University of Windsor, meaning the pool at Adie Knox would close.

Under the proposed plan, the Adie Knox pool would become a basketball court, multi-purpose rooms and changing facilities.

The baseball diamond would also be removed at the south end of the property and replaced by 194 additional parking spaces.

Proposed plans also include a new tennis court, outdoor basketball court, playground and splash pad — the ice rink would remain in place.

As part of the proposed agreement, the City of Windsor would provide an up-front capital contribution as well as annual operating subsidy to the university, which would cost less than operating a separate swimming pool at Adie Knox.

City administration is currently working on an application for a Federal grant of up to $13.5-million to help fund the $42-million project.

Public consultation will be open until June 15 and a report will be presented to council on June 21.