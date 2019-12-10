Plans for New Forest Glade Elementary School Approved

Plans for a new public elementary school in Forest Glade have been approved.

On Tuesday, trustees with the Greater Essex County District School Board voted in favour of the layout and design for the new Parkview Public School.

The new school will replace the existing Parkview Public School as well as Eastwood Public School, merging the two school together to form the new elementary school.

It will be built on the current Parkview site on Stillmeadow Rd.

Board Chair Ron LeClair says the new school is about 52,000 square feet.

"It's a two storey building with a daycare attached," says LeClair. "It will be a beautiful building. It will be air conditioned, built with modern features so we're quite excited."

He says construction should start this spring.

"2021 is the anticipated date for opening, hopefully September if all goes to plan," says LeClair. "We always like to try and open schools in September if we can but we're looking forward to this build."

Just under $13.2-million is budgeted for the new school.

The school is fully accessible and is expected to hold 501 students.

During construction, students will remain at their current schools.