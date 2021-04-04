Plaque Honoring Black History Stolen from Mackenzie Hall

The City of Windsor is putting out a call to the public for help after a recently restored plaque was stolen from Mackenzie Hall.

As part of Black History Month in February, the plaque was unveiled as council re-dedicated Mackenzie Hall Park as Mary E. Bibb Park honouring the lives of Mary and Henry Bibb.

On March 26, the plaque was reported missing.

According to the city, the cost to create and restore the plaque was over $6,000 while the value of what it represents is worth far more.

Anyone with information is asked to contact city police or Crime Stoppers.