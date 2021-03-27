Plaques Installed to Complete Gateway into Sandwich Town

The final touches to the Sandwich Town Arch are in place.

Plaques telling stories about founders and places throughout the historic district were mounted to posts last week.

Ward 2 Councillor Fabio Costante says they're the final additions to the $300,000 project.

"When I was advised they were up I was excited and went to go take a look and they look fantastic," he says. "They articulate in a somewhat comprehensive way the history of Sandwich."

Costante says the finished product will be source of community pride for years to come.

"The figures that are listed and the sites that are listed came out community priorities and really showed the diversity, the depth and breadth of the history of sandwich on those plaques," he added.

He tells AM800 News the plaques will be a great welcoming piece for visitors.

"It's the gateway in and out of Sandwich Town, but for those who are on foot or on bikes, it's a wonderful way to learn about Sandwich as you're coming into the neighbourhood," he says.

The arch is located on Sandwich Street between Paterson and McKee Parks.

Twelve stories were chosen with direction from the public before being professionally researched and immortalized on the plaques.

— with files from AM800's Rob Hindi