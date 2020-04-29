Plastic Bag Ban in Recycling Boxes Begins in June

The Essex-Windsor Solid Waste Authority is getting tough on recycling.

Starting June 1st, if a red or blue box contains a plastic bag of any kind, the recyclables will not be picked up.

The authority says the incoming plastic bags were a major source of contamination and increased the cost to process the recyclables.

Bags include bread bags, chip bags, snack bags, and pet waste bags, milk bags and cereal bags.

"So that's whether you have a recycling cart or recycling box, a blue box or red box, if there is plastic bags in it or one of the sub categories of plastic bags, your recycling will not be collected and that's throughout Windsor and Essex County," says Authority Spokesperson Cat Griffin

Griffin says the authority is giving everyone enough notice.

"This is for everyone, whether it is residents, business, whether for commercial which is institutional, industry, it is across the board, it is for everyone."

According to Griffin, some people still aren't getting the message.

"They put their recycling in a plastic bag, tie it up and put it into a recycling box to prevent it from blowing around in the wind, so someone in the recycling unit needs to cut that open and get those recyclables out of the plastic bag," she says.

There will be a newsletter going to every household in Windsor-Essex in mid-May to notify residents of the changes.