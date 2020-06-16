iHeartRadio
Instagram
10800
Sms*

Play Ball, Doesn't Seem Likely

am800-sports-baseball-mlb-season-2020-contract-

Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred says there may be no major league games this year after a breakdown in talks between teams and the players' union on how to split up money in a season delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.

The league also revealed several players have tested positive for COVID-19.

Two days after union head Tony Clark declared additional negotiations futile, Deputy Commissioner Dan Halem sent a seven-page letter to players' association chief negotiator Bruce Meyer asking the union whether it will waive the threat of legal action and tell MLB to announce a spring training report date and a regular-season schedule.

These were just the latest escalating volleys in a sport viewing disagreement over starting the season as a preliminary battle ahead of bargaining to replace the labour contract that expires on Dec. 1, 2021.

 

with files from Canadian Press

Audio

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE

Upcoming Events

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE