Play On!' festival begins this weekend

Canada's largest sports festival makes its way to Windsor this weekend.

The 'Play On!' Festival is a two-day event kicking off with a celebrity hockey shoot-out on Friday, August 5 at 11 a.m.

Guests featured in the celebrity shootout include former Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman and NHL hardest shot record-holder, Al Lafrate.

Around 40 teams will get together downtown to play and compete in street hockey on Ouellette Avenue and University Avenue West.

Event Director for 'Play On' Canada in Ontario, Bob Clarke says the event is a great way to bring people back to social events.

He says COVID has had a huge impact on Canadians.

"Our goal is for all ages, all levels to just get out and enjoy via Canada's national pass time. It's more than just a street hockey festival, we're trying to draw people to downtown cores, we're trying to get them back out and get them out to social events."

Clarke says this is an event anyone can enjoy.

"All ages, skill levels, all sexes, mixed. We have CO-ED, over, elite divisions, beginner divisions we try to take all the roadblocks away, you only need four people and there is also competitive because we do have a national championship that will run next fall."

He says the celebrity shoot-out is a great way to put your skills to the test.

"We have Al Lafrate, record holder of I think 16 years of the hardest slap shot in the NHL. He played for the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Washington Capitals, what better way to see what kind of shot you have?"

This is the second of nine 'Play On!' events in Canada this year.



