Players Counter MLB Plan Proposing 70-Game Season

Baseball players have proposed a 70-game regular-season schedule, leaving them and the teams 10 games and about $275 million apart on plans to start the coronavirus-delayed season.

As part of the union's proposal Thursday, players would wear advertisement patches on their uniforms during all games for the first time in major league history. People with knowledge of the proposal said it included $1.73 billion in salaries, plus a $50 million post-season pool.

On Wednesday, Major League Baseball said a framework for the season had emerged from discussions between Commissioner Rob Manfred and players' association head Tony Clark.

People familiar with the proposed framework said it called for a 60-game regular-season schedule that would have $1.48 billion in salaries plus a $25 million players' post-season pool.

Both MLB and the union proposed starting the season on July 19, and players said it should end Sept. 30, three days later than management.



with files from Canadian Press