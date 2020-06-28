Players Kneel Before Game in Utah

In the first professional team sporting event in the U.S.A. since the coronavirus pandemic, players for the North Carolina Courage and Portland Thorns showed solidarity for the Black Lives Matter movement and knelt during the National Anthem Saturday.

All the players wore Black Lives Matter shirts before kickoff and wore armbands during the game.

The NWSL Challenge Cup marked the return of professional team sports in this country since the start of the pandemic in March.

Since the Premier League returned in England, players have taken a knee before kickoff in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement.



with files from Associated Press