Plenty of Long Weekends to Come: Premier Doug Ford

As the May long weekend quickly approaches, Premier Doug Ford's message to cottagers is that "there will be plenty of long weekends to come."

Ford says he had a call Wednesday afternoon with cottage country mayors and says they are asking people to hold off on travelling to their regions.

A statement from the premier's office on Thursday doesn't explicitly advise cottagers not to visit their seasonal properties, but says there will be many other opportunities to do so, and right now health and safety is the province's focus.

Ford also says those who do travel to their cottages should continue public health measures such as not holding public gatherings, practising physical distancing and avoiding non-essential travel.

Cottage country mayors and health officials have urged seasonal residents to stay home to avoid taxing the health systems in small towns and rural areas.

