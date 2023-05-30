Plenty of sunshine on the way for Windsor-Essex

A copy and paste forecast.

That's how Steven Flisfeder, a warning preparedness meteorologist with Environment Canada is describing the latest forecast for the region.

"What you get one day is going to continue for the next day and that's going to continue through the rest of this week leading into early next week as well, potentially even longer," says Flisfeder.

He says Windsor-Essex will experience a very bright sun and will deal with above normal temperatures.

"The normal's for this time of year are in the 23 to 25 degree Celsius range and obviously that would get warmer as time goes on through the forecast period but we're looking at anywhere from five to close to 10 degrees above seasonal for this time of year," says Flisfeder.

Flisfeder says it's also looking like a dry week for Windsor-Essex.

"There's not really looking like any chance for showers for the next week at least," says Flisfeder. "There's a very very small chance you can get some pop up showers but it's not going to be anything significant so if you do have a lawn to take care of, it looks like the sprinklers are going to be your best bet."

He's encouraging everyone to take precautions if you're heading outdoors.

"There's no cloud obstructing the sunshine so if you do have to spend time outside take precautions, cover your skin with sunscreen, cover your eyes with sunglasses, wear a hat to avoid any kind of heat stroke potential and stay hydrated as well," he says.

A special air quality statement has been issued for Windsor-Essex.

Environment Canada says "hot and humid weather conditions are creating elevated pollution levels."

The national weather service says "high levels of air pollution are possible this afternoon into early this evening."