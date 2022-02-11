PM says 'everything' on the table to end blockades following Biden call

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says that “everything”—with the exception of deploying the Canadian Armed Forces—is on the table to bring the ongoing protests and blockades set up across the country to an end.

Trudeau declined to get into specifics about just how or when the demonstrations will be ceased, citing concerns over a violent outcome.

“This unlawful activity has to end, and it will end,” Trudeau told reporters on Friday. “I can’t say too much more now as to exactly when, or how this ends because unfortunately we are concerned about violence. So we’re taking every precaution to keep people safe, but the absolute safest way for this to end is for everyone to return to your communities, now.”

While the federal government has indicated it’s considering a range of next steps, Trudeau said that Canada remains “a long way” from the rarely-taken step of calling in the Canadian Armed Forces.

“There are further steps for law enforcement to take as that happens or not,” Trudeau told reporters on Friday. “Although of course, we have to be ready for any eventuality, but it is not something we are seriously contemplating at this time.”

The so-called “Freedom Convoy” protesters have been encamped around Parliament Hill for two weeks in pursuit of an end to all vaccine mandates and other public health restrictions. In the face of all previous calls to leave, organizers have vowed to hold their ground long-term, and police are bracing for a third weekend where an influx of trucks and protesters will clog the downtown core.

Since the protests hit the capital, truck drivers and supporters in personal vehicles have choked off traffic at key border crossings in Coutts, Alta., Windsor, Ont. and Emerson, Man., prompting considerable economic and supply chain implications.

The prime minister said that the protesters' frustrations with public health measures have been heard, and it is time for them to go home, particularly if they have children with them, or face “severe” legal consequences.

“I want to make something very clear. The illegal blockades seeking to take our neighbourhoods and our economy hostage, and the collective COVID fatigue we're facing are two very separate things. If you joined the protests because you're tired of COVID, you now need to understand you’re breaking laws,” Trudeau said.

“We've heard your frustration with COVID, with the measures that are there to keep people safe. We've heard you, it's time to go home now.”

PM TALKS TO BIDEN

Trudeau also said that the border closures “cannot and will not” be allowed to continue, something he discussed in a call with U.S. President Joe Biden earlier on Friday.

The White House confirmed the meeting took place, and the prime minister said the pair discussed the American and global influences on the protests; the dangerous U.S.-based flooding of Ottawa’s 911 phone lines; the presence of U.S. citizens in the blockades; and the impact of foreign money funding this illegal activity.

“President Biden and I both agree that for the security of the people and the economy, these blockades cannot continue,” he said.

EMERGENCY POWERS 'NECESSARY'

Trudeau held a series of late-night meetings on Thursday about the situation, including with key cabinet ministers and senior officials, and opposition party leaders, as political pressure continues to increase on the prime minister to present a plan to end impasse with the anti-mandate and anti-government protesters.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford declared a state of emergency in the province on Friday morning as a result of the blockades.

By doing so, he’s invoked new emergency measures to levy stiffer fines and penalties on protesters, including a maximum penalty of $100,000 and up to a year imprisonment for non-compliance.

Trudeau applauded Ford’s move, calling it “responsible and necessary.”

“We will continue working alongside all partners to get the situation under control,” Trudeau said.

As the crisis has expanded, the federal government has repeatedly stated it has been working across provincial and municipal jurisdictions to plot a path out of the protests and has offered additional RCMP officers, though they’ve largely taken the position that the “illegal blockades” have been up to local police to resolve.

“I want to remind everyone that politicians don't direct police in a democratic society, but I can assure you, the RCMP is working with provincial and local police departments to enforce the law.”.

With files from CTV News' Brooklyn Neustaeter