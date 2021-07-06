PM says We Will be 'Gradual and Cautious' About Reopening the Border

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he's in no rush to fully reopen the Canada-U.S. border because he's concerned about a potential resurgence of COVID-19 cases.

Trudeau says the safety of all Canadians comes first.

"We're going to watch and monitor carefully to make sure that capacity issues are fine and there are no new spreads of cases, that we are on top of it in terms of keeping people safe," says Trudeau. "We will be gradual and cautious about reopening, which I recognize is particularly difficult for border communities."

Canadians and permanent residents who have been fully vaccinated for more than two weeks no longer have to quarantine on their return to Canada.

Trudeau is facing questions over why fully vaccinated Americans must continue to quarantine if they enter Canada, while Canadians do not.

The Canada-U.S. border remains closed to all non-essential travel until at least July 21.