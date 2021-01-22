PM Spoke with the Queen About Governor General Resignation
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he spoke with the Queen by telephone on Friday to let her know that Canada's Chief Justice Richard Wagner is stepping in until he names a new governor general.
A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said that the Queen was being kept informed and will leave the matter in the hands of the Canadian government.
At a news conference outside his residence at Rideau Cottage in Ottawa today, Trudeau says everyone deserves a safe and healthy workplace, including employees at Rideau Hall.
Julie Payette announced her resignation from the role on Thursday, about a week after the government received the damning findings of an independent investigation into allegations that she presided over a toxic work environment at Rideau Hall.
Trudeau chose the former astronaut to be Canada's 29th governor general in 2017.
— With files from The Canadian Press