PM Trudeau revokes Emergencies Act now that Ottawa protest over

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has revoked use of the Emergencies Act now that the protest against COVID-19 restrictions and the Liberal government in downtown Ottawa is over.

Trudeau invoked the Emergencies Act, which replaced the War Measures Act in 1988, for the first time last week, saying police needed extra help to end blockades that had been ongoing in downtown Ottawa for weeks and had spread to key Canada-U.S. border crossings, including Huron Church Road leading to the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor.

On Monday, Trudeau said the time-limited, extraordinary powers granted by the Emergencies Act were still needed because his government was worried about blockades returning.

The House of Commons passed a motion to approve the measures under the act Monday evening, with the NDP voting in favour alongside the minority Liberal government.