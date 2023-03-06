PM Trudeau to name independent special rapporteur to investigate foreign interference

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be naming an independent special rapporteur who will have a "wide mandate" and make expert recommendations on combatting interference and strengthening Canada's democracy.

Trudeau made the announcement on Monday evening, as part of a suite of new measures aimed at addressing Canadians' concerns over alleged election meddling by China.

The prime minister is also referring the issue of foreign election interference back to a top-secret committee known as the National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians (NSICOP).

This comes as opposition-led calls for the federal government to launch a public inquiry dominated the Commons' return on Monday, with MP after MP rising in the House imploring the government to act and provide more openness around the issue.

Trudeau was not present to field these calls, but during Monday's address he detailed in length the various efforts the Liberals have taken since 2015 to try to enhance Canada's ability to detect, deter and combat interference, as well as a range of new measures coming.

It remains to be seen whether this will be enough to satiate the desires of the other parties to see a public inquiry called.

This stems from their cited desire for more Liberal openness around the story that's been dominating headlines over the last few weeks: intelligence sources alleging in reports from The Globe and Mail and Global News that China interfered in the 2019 and 2021 federal elections. The leaks are now under RCMP investigation.

Ahead of the news breaking, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre speculated Trudeau's "big announcement" would be outlining a "secretive process that will never bring about the truth."

Both Poilievre and NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh said Monday that they wouldn’t be able to get behind any process that's lacking transparency, dismissing for example the idea of party leaders receiving secret briefings on classified material, which is not far off from how the NSICOP operates.

"That's a trick, and that's a trap," Poilievre said. "So no, we're not going to have a situation where Conservatives are told that they have to be quiet about this scandal, because they're sworn to secrecy. What we need is a public inquiry that is truly independent to get to the bottom of it, all while continuing the parliamentary investigation."

Similarly, Singh said he doesn't think any new investigation be conducted behind closed doors, while refusing to commit to making a full public inquiry a red line for the fate of the Liberal-NDP confidence-and-supply agreement that Poilievre has taken to calling the "cover-up coalition."

"This is something important that Canadians should have access to. Of course, there will be some information— given that it's national security, given that there'll be CSIS information— some of it may be required to be kept confidential. But the process should be public," said Singh of his preferred inquiry structure.

Responding to Poilievre accusing the Liberals of trying to "sweep this under the rug," during question period, Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc accused him of doing "absolutely nothing" on the file when he was the minister responsible for democratic reform under former prime minister Stephen Harper.

"In 2013, CSIS identified foreign interference as a challenge in the electoral context. Mr. Harper's former national security adviser raised this publicly in 2010, 13 years ago," LeBlanc said. "And when my honourable friend was the minister responsible for this very file, he did absolutely nothing to deal with the question of foreign interference. I know he's frustrated that we've done so much. And the good news Mr. Speaker, is we'll continue to do more because we take this issue very seriously."