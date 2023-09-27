Poilievre calls on Trudeau to apologize for allowing Nazi war veteran into Parliament

OTTAWA - Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is calling on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to personally apologize for the presence of a Nazi war veteran in Parliament during the visit of Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Poilievre made the comment on the way into his party's weekly caucus meeting, flanked by deputy leader Melissa Lantsman and Winnipeg member of Parliament Marty Morantz, two of the party's Jewish representatives.

House of Commons Speaker Anthony Rota accepted responsibility for inviting 98-year-old Yaroslav Hunka during Zelenskyy's visit last Friday and asking that Parliament recognize him through standing ovations.

Rota resigned Tuesday amid international controversary and is formally stepping down later today, triggering the process of MPs having to elect a new speaker.

Poilievre says Trudeau should apologize directly to Canadians as well as members of the Jewish and Polish communities, as well as pick up the phone and say sorry to Zelenskyy.

Ottawa Liberal MP David McGuinty says caucus should at least discuss the idea, while most others in caucus who spoke to reporters today said they feel Rota's apology speaks for itself.