Poilievre in Windsor-Essex to meet with supporters and community

Pierre Poilievre is making a stop in Windsor-Essex, as he'll be at the Ciociaro Club on Monday evening for a meet and greet.

Poilievre is hoping to become the next leader of the Conservative Party of Canada and Prime Minister of Canada.

Local conservative Al Teshuba is coordinating tonight's event.

He says the hall can fit up to up to 1000 people, as a larger venue was needed for the event.

"We originally started at a very nice venue that could have held about 200 but about three, four days in after we saw the RSVPs, it was like 600 so we figured we'd better get a bigger venue. This is going to be really something," Teshuba said.

He says there will be speeches as well as a question and answer period.

"Pierre Poilievre has a message about freedom and has a message about making Canada the freest country on earth, unleashing the power of our economic prosperity," Teshuba said.

Teshuba says there is a lot of excitement for the event.

"Pierre is one of those candidates that transcends politics. I mean there are going to be people there tonight that have really never really been involved in politics or part of the Conservative party, but they don't like the direction the country's going to. They've heard Pierre speak. He speaks very straight, very honestly."

The two hour event begins at 7 p.m. and doors open at 6:15 p.m.

Teshuba says those interested in attending must pre register on Poilievre's website.