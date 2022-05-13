Point, Lightning outlast Leafs in OT to force Game 7

Brayden Point scored at 18:04 of overtime as the Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-3 on Thursday to force a seventh and deciding game in their first-round playoff series.

The winger buried the winner on a rebound between the legs of Leafs goaltender Jack Campbell after Alex Killorn took the initial shot.

Ondrej Palat, Anthony Cirelli and Nikita Kucherov had the other goals for the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions, who improved to an eye-popping 17-0 following a post-season loss since 2020.

Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 30 shots. Point also had an assist for a two-point night.

John Tavares, with two, and Auston Matthews replied for Toronto, which hasn't moved onto the second round since 2004 and is now 0-8 in elimination games over the last five playoffs.

Jack Campbell made 31 saves. William Nylander added two assists.

The Leafs will now head home for Saturday's Game 7 desperately looking to exorcise the demons of past spring failures with the weight of history and expectation hanging around their collective neck.

Toronto is 7-2 all-time at home in Game 7s, but lost at Scotiabank Arena last season after blowing a 3-1 series lead against the Montreal Canadiens.