Point Pelee closed in the new year for deer cull

Point Pelee National Park is sending out a notice to the public the park will be closed in the new year for a deer cull.

According to a release, the park can sustain 24 to 32 deer and it's estimated the current herd has grown to at least twice that number due to a lack of natural predators like wolves, bears and cougars.

Too many deer pose a serious threat to forest health as they eat native plants faster than the plants can grow.

Deer reductions are carried out in partnership with the Caldwell First Nation and only done if absolutely necessary.

For public safety reasons, the park will be closed from January 6 to January 20, 2022.