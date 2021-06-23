Point Pelee Looking for Public Input on 10-Year Plan

Officials from Canada's most southern point want to hear from you.

Parks Canada is conducting a public consultation on its 10 year management plan for Point Pelee National Park.

Park Superintendent Maria Papoulias says they're looking for feedback from park goers on how things could be improved to help shape the future.

She says staff have put together a draft plan, but want more input.

"This is a very important document because this is the document that guides our actions and decisions in the park over the next 10 years," says Papoulias. "We've built this document with input from key stakeholders, from our own staff and from Indigenous communities. We think it's a pretty good document, but that doesn't mean we haven't missed anything."

She says any suggestions are welcomed.

"All of the people out there who visit the park and who love the park and want to ensure a good future for the park can definitely have some input into this plan and tell us what they think about what we've come up with. So the input from people who love the park is absolutely crucial to make sure this management plan is as good as it can be," says Papoulias.

She says improving the visitor experience will be priority one.

"The experience of everybody is different and we find that many people are looking for many different things," says Papoulias. "So by engaging with the public is really gives us a good test of people's interests, of what they want to see when they're here and it's really helpful for us to get that feedback from the people who love the park most."

The plan focuses on a number of key areas including better collaboration with regional and Indigenous partners, continued conservation work and enhancing visitor amenities.

The draft management plan and the online survey are available on the Point Pelee website.

With files from Patty Handysides