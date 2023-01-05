Point Pelee National Park closed

Point Pelee National Park will be closed to the public for the next couple of weeks.

It was partnered with Caldwell First Nation to conduct a deer cull to reduce the current population in order to ensure the long-term health of the ecosystem.

A release from Parks Canada states that a high population of white-tailed deer is a serious threat to forest and savannah health and the species that depend on those habitats as the deer are consuming and damaging native plants faster than they can regenerate and threatening the health of the Carolinian Forest, which is home to a number of species at risk such as the Red Mulberry Tree and Eastern Foxsnake.

Deer are also jeopardizing efforts to restore the Lake Erie Sand Spit Savannah, a globally rare ecosystem that supports 25% of the species at risk in the park, including the Five-lined Skink.

Point Pelee should ideally support 24-32 deer but it's estimated that current levels are two times higher than that.

The deer cull will begin today (Jan 5) and last until January 20th, with the national park re-opening to the public on January 21st.