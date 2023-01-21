Point Pelee National Park reopening today

Point Pelee National Park is reopening today, resuming its daily winter hours of 7 a.m. to sunset.

Parks Canada and Caldwell First Nation have completed the deer reduction activity in the park as part of the Hyperabundant Deer Management Program.

The program includes ecosystem monitoring, deer population monitoring, species at risk protection, ongoing research and collaboration, and reducing the white-tailed deer population to sustainable levels based on the park's goals to achieve ecological integrity - the health and wholeness of the environment and nature.

Parks Canada says as part of their commitment to reconciliation, they're actively working with Caldwell First Nation whose traditional territory encompasses Point Pelee National Park.

This includes the Hyperabundant Deer Management Program activities that provide opportunities for Caldwell First Nation to mentor youth and strengthen traditional connections to the land, in addition to sharing knowledge and expertise with Parks Canada.