Point Pelee National Park to host Leamington's Santa Claus parade

Leamington's Santa Claus Parade will be held in Point Pelee National Park for a second year in a row.

The Leamington District Chamber of Commerce has announced the drive-thru event will be held in Point Pelee National Park on Nov. 27 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Those going to the parade will be able to view stationary floats, mascots, clowns, elves, and Santa Clause himself.

There is no cost to enter the park, but the Chamber is encouraging everyone to bring a donation for the food bank or a toy for Toys for Tots.

The items would be collected just before seeing Santa and Mrs. Claus.

Children can also bring their Santa letter to put in the mailbox and letters with return addresses will get a reply.

The parade was also held last year in Point Pelee National Park due to the COVID-19 and restrictions in place as a result of the pandemic.