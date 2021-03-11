Point Pelee's Festival of Birds Cancelled Due to COVID-19

A popular annual event has fallen victim to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Parks Canada has officially cancelled the 2021 edition of the Festival of Birds at Point Pelee National Park.

While the event won't be taking place in May, the park will share a number of virtual presentations encouraging residents to continue birding near their homes. Those videos will be posted to the Point Pelee National Park Facebook page.

In a release, officials are reminding the public that the park remains open, but visitors should not expect the same experience they've had in the past as vehicle access, parking and visitor services have been significantly reduced due to the pandemic.