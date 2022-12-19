Point Pelee to be closed in early January for deer cull

Parks Canada will be closing Point Pelee National Park early in 2023 to allow for a deer cull.

Parks Canada and Caldwell First Nation will be conducting a deer population reduction activity in the park between Jan. 5 and Jan. 20, 2023.

As a result, Point Pelee National Park will be closed to visitors during this time but will reopen on Jan. 21, 2023.

Parks Canada says that based on over 30 years of research and monitoring, a healthy and balanced environment in Point Pelee National Park would ideally support 24 to 32 deer. It is estimated that the current deer herd population is two times higher than this target.

A release from the government agency says "a high population of white-tailed deer in Point Pelee National Park is a serious threat to forest and savannah health and the species that depend on these precious habitats."

It states that deer in the park are consuming and damaging native plants faster than they can regenerate, and threatening the health of the Carolinian Forest, which is home to a number of species at risk such as the Red Mulberry Tree, Eastern Wood-Pewee and Eastern Foxsnake.

Parks Canada says deer are also jeopardizing efforts to restore the Lake Erie Sand Spit Savannah, a globally rare ecosystem that supports 25 per cent of the species at risk in the park, including the Five-lined Skink.