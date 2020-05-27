Point Pelee to Reopen on Weekends



ESSEX COUNTY — Point Pelee National Park will open its gates to the public starting in June.

Starting June 13th, the national park in Leamington will offer limitied visitor access and basic services on Saturday and Sundays from 10am to sunset.

Physical distancing measures will be implemented.

Green space and access to trails will be open but camping spaces will remain closed until later in June.

Parks Canada says 'being outdoors and in nature brings a number of health and wellness benefits.'

Parks Canada is opening parks across the country and opening details are different for each park.