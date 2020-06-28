Poirier Beats Hooker at UFC Fight Night

Dustin Poirier and Dan Hooker went toe-to-toe Saturday night, giving UFC fans pay-per-view entertainment for basic cable costs.

Poirier won by unanimous decision in a five-round bout that saw the two men throw more than 280 strikes apiece, leaving one another bloody and bruised at Fight Night in Las Vegas.

Poirier, the third-ranked contender in the lightweight division, moved to 27-and-6, while Hooker, the fifth-ranked contender, fell to 20-and-10.

Earlier on the card, Mike Perry beat Mickey Gall by unanimous decision, Maurice Greene beat Gian Villante by submission, Brendan Allen beat Kyle Daukaus by unanimous decision, Takashi Sato knocked out Jason Witt, and Sean Woodson forced Julian Erosa to submit.

The mixed-martial arts promotion will be at the famed "Fight Island" July 11th for UFC 251.

with files from Associated Press