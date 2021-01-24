Poirier Stuns McGregor at UFC 257

Dustin Poirier got the better of Conor McGregor by knocking him out at U-F-C 257 last night in Abu Dhabi.

Poirier let off a series of blows before knocking McGregor to the canvas, where he ultimately lost in the second round. Poirier avenged a 2014 loss to the Irishman with his victory Saturday night.

Poirier scored a TKO over McGregor, as the Lafayette, Louisiana-native was able to hurt "Notorious" McGregor's leg and slow him down before closing in and ending the fight in the second round.

McGregor beat Poirier in 2014 at UFC 178. McGregor's last fight was almost a year ago to the day when he beat Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone at UFC 246.

Earlier in the card, newcomer Michael Chandler scored a first-round TKO over Dan Hooker while Scotland's Joanne Calderwood won a unanimous decision over Jessica Eye.

