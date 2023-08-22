Pokémon tournament coming to Windsor

Pokémon masters are set to descend upon Windsor for the tournament of all tournaments.

In May, the inaugural Northern National Collectors’ Convention was announced to be taking place, in tandem with the Windsor Fan Experience, inside the Augustus Tower at Caesars Windsor over three days, from September 29 to October 1, 2023.

The event will feature an array of pop culture memorabilia, comics, sports cards and trading cards like Magic: The Gathering, Yu-Gi-Oh!, and Pokémon.

And now in partnership with F&C House of Cards, fans will have the opportunity to participate in individual tournaments from Pokémon TCG League Challenge and two Pokémon TCG League Cup Tournaments.

Jeremy Renaud, President, Northern National Collectors' Convention says a tournament like this has never been held in the area before.

"In between Toronto and Chicago has nowhere been on the radar and now we're giving another reason for people to come to the region. For people locally to participate in a Pokémon tournament of this nature. People to come from not only the region of Windsor-Essex County, but from all over Ontario, hopefully some people in Canada will learn about it and come, and then onwards into the U.S."

He says the tournament is an all ages event.

"From the beginner to the astute player, there are different levels and competitive opportunities for people to become involved. And the price point is right on point. We want to encourage maximum attendance and participation. We also are providing access to the convention for those people who are going to participation the tournament on a one day, two day or three opportunity."

Renaud says players must adhere to tournament rules and regulations, including bringing the required deck list to participate.

He says there will be prizes available for participants.

"It will be incremental depending on the level of classification of the player and the event they are participating in. Those things will be revealed to the participants in the near future. It could include anything from prizes from cards, to other tournament elements, that will again be introduced."

Ticket prices for the tournament range from $20 to $75 depending on the package selected and can be purchased here: https://www.thenorthernnational.com/f-c-house-of-cards-pokemon-tcg-triple-crown-events/

Windsorite and Pokémon Professor John Salalila has been appointed to the role of tournament coordinator.

"I can't wait to work with the Northern National team and Pokémon judges to deliver this three-day event," said Salalila. "It will give players of all ages and abilities the chance to participate and have fun!"

-With files from AM800's Aaron Mahoney