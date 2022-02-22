Polar Plunge making a virtual splash for the second year in a row

The Polar Plunge will be making a virtual splash for the second year in a row today, and some students at St. Clair College will be heading out to take part.

Participants have received pledges to jump in snow banks, pour water over their heads, take ice cold baths, or participate in snow related activities in support of the Special Olympics beginning at 12 p.m.

Molly Heath, an event organizer and third year student of the Police Foundations program, says this year will be a little different compared to last year.

"The college wanted to do it somewhat together, so we're doing a water gun fight, we're going to have a fire truck there with a hose and just get creative in our own way. If there's snow maybe a snowball fight or snow angels."

Heath says it means a lot to her as a student to help run this event.

"The Special Olympics are amazing. It raises money for the athletes and the coaches and I think its great to get the word out there, get people involved, especially during the pandemic when we couldn't get together, so I think its very important."

Ed Marocko, a professor of the Police Foundations/Protection Security and Investigations program, says the school has been very active with the local law enforcement for both hosting and supporting the Polar Plunge since 2015.

He says the event wouldn't be possible without the students.

"This is a total student driven event, it's really the brain child of our students in the program. They are all law enforcement aspiring students so this event fits well with them."

Over $300,000 has been raised locally for the Special Olympics since 2015. To donate or be a part of this years Polar Plunge, you can visit their website.