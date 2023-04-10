iHeartRadio
Police: 4 killed in shooting at downtown Louisville building


Police presence near the scene of a shooting in Louisville, Ky., on April 10, 2023. (Reid Cornell via AP)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville police say at least four people were killed and eight others hospitalized in a shooting at a bank building in downtown Louisville. 

Louisville Metro Police Deputy Chief Paul Humphrey told a news conference the suspected shooter was also dead after the Monday morning shooting. 

Humphrey said at least eight wounded people, including two police officers, were taken to a hospital but he had no details on their conditions. 

Officers who arrived on the scene exchanged gunfire with the shooter, who appeared to be a former employee of the bank, but it wasn't clear how he died.

