Police: 4 killed in shooting at downtown Louisville building

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville police say at least four people were killed and eight others hospitalized in a shooting at a bank building in downtown Louisville.

Louisville Metro Police Deputy Chief Paul Humphrey told a news conference the suspected shooter was also dead after the Monday morning shooting.

Humphrey said at least eight wounded people, including two police officers, were taken to a hospital but he had no details on their conditions.

Officers who arrived on the scene exchanged gunfire with the shooter, who appeared to be a former employee of the bank, but it wasn't clear how he died.