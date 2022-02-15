Police allowing access to Huron Church Road from EC Row Expressway

Windsor police have slightly increased access to Huron Church Road.

Police say northbound exits off the E.C. Row Expressway onto Huron Church Road are now open for Ambassador Bridge traffic only.

Drivers are being told not to enter onto the northbound lanes of Huron Church unless you intend on travelling to the U.S.

All of the east-west access points along Huron Church Road, between the bridge enterance and the expressway, remain closed.

The main route heading to the bridge was reopened the night of Feb. 13 after a one week shutdown due to a protest on the road leading to the international border crossing.

Police say U.S. bound traffic can also access Huron Church Road northbound from Highway 3 and the 401, or enter the bridge from the Wyandotte Street West entrance.

Southbound traffic coming from the U.S. off the Ambassador is not affected at this time.

A map of access restrictions along Huron Church Road in Windsor. Feb. 15, 2022 (Photo courtesy of the Windsor Police Service)