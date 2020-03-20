Police are Looking for Witnesses to an Assault in Windsor



WINDSOR — Windsor police are looking to speak with witnesses as they investigate an assault in the city.

Around 12:45 a.m. Wednesday, March 18, officers were called to a disturbance in a parking lot near Wyandotte Street East near Goyeau Street.

Police say there was a large crowd of people who quickly left the scene as officers arrived.

Investigators say a man had reported he had been physically assaulted during the disturbance, and that the victim had been in the driver seat of a white Honda when the assault occurred.

The victim was suffering from obvious trauma to his face and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators from the Major Crime Branch believe that a number of witnesses may have observed the assault, but they were not in a position to speak with officers at the scene.

Any person or business in the area who may have captured the incident on video surveillance are encouraged to contact police as well.