Police Arrest 2 and Recover Sawed-Off Shotgun in Robbery Investigation

Two men from Windsor face numerous charges after an alleged armed robbery on the city's east side.

Windsor Police Service says a man was robbed at gunpoint in the 3000 block of Seminole Street just before 5 a.m. Thursday. According to police, two men stole a quantity of cash and a maroon 2008 Chevrolet Silverado pick-up truck from the victim.

Police say officers then responded to a report of suspicious activity in the 3000 block of Ypres Avenue just before 7 a.m. Patrol officers located two men removing stickers from the windshield of a pick-up truck and confirmed it was the same truck stolen hours earlier.

The Major Crime Unit was able to identify the men using surveillance footage from the scene of the robbery.

Police say both men were arrested without incident and a sawed off shotgun was recovered. Ammunition and fentanyl were also found in the vehicle, according to police.

A 33-year-old man and 37-year-old man, both from Windsor, face several charges including robbery, possession of a restricted firearm and possession of a controlled substance.

Investigators are asking residents on Milloy Street, between Drouillard Road and Central Avenue, to check surveillance footage for suspicious activity on Thursday between 4 a.m. and 6 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.