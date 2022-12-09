Police arrest 21 people in retail theft crackdown in Windsor

The Windsor Police Service has arrested 21 people during a crackdown on retail theft in in the city.

On Dec. 7 and 8, officers from the Problem-Oriented Policing (POP) Unit joined loss prevention teams at the local stores of the two big-name retailers - Home Depot and the Real Canadian Superstore.

Throughout the two days, officers arrested 21 people and recovered $5,100 in stolen merchandise.

Constable Bianca Jackson says the POP Unit is out there working with these retail stores that are having problems, so would-be thieves should 'tread lightly.'

"So please know that different stores throughout the city, they work well with the loss prevention team at stores that are having problems, and taking the bad guys down," she says.

Police also seized 100 grams of fentanyl, with a street value of $39,000, issued 11 trespass notices, and impounded three vehicles for driving offences.

Numerous charges were laid, including:

• Theft under $5000 x8

• Failure to comply with release order x7

• Breach of probation x3

• Assault x2

• Driving while disqualified

• Robbery

• Driving while suspended x2

Constable Jackson says people are targeting big boxes stores like Home Depot because they have so many big ticket items like tools and machinery that can be turned around.

"Real Canadian Superstore is just not a grocery store, we all know that. They have so many different items there as well, high ticket items that are just easy again for quote, unquote resale value," she adds.

These latest arrests come after police announced in October that they had arrested 12 people, after two Home Depot locations in Windsor reported $700,000 in thefts over a six month period.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4000, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.