Police Arrest 2nd Suspect in West Windsor Homicide

A second suspect has been arrested in relation to a homicide in west Windsor.

Windsor Police Service were called to a home in the 500 block of McEwan Avenue for a report of an assault with a weapon around 8 p.m. on May 18.

Police say the 30-year-old victim from Windsor later died from his injuries and the Major Crimes Unit opened a homicide investigation.

Twenty-five-year-old Prince Charles of Windsor was arrested and charged with murder on May 28.

After seeking the public's help to identify the second suspect, police announced 26-year-old Frederick Leon of Toronto was arrested and charged with first-degree murder Friday.

Police say the investigation is still active and they're asking anyone with information to contact the Major Crimes Unit or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

