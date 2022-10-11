Police arrest 30 people in Walpole Island First Nations drug investigation

A multi-jurisdictional investigation on Walpole Island aimed at stemming the flow of dangerous illegal drugs onto Walpole Island First Nation has led to dozens of arrests and charges.

"Project McNulty" began in response to the State of Emergency declared by Walpole Island First Nation in July of 2021, following a concerning rise in illicit drug use and overdose incidents.

On Sept. 29, officers from Lambton County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Community Street Crimes Unit (CSCU), OPP Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau (OCEB), Chatham-Kent Police Service (CKPS) Intelligence Unit and Walpole Island Police Service (WIPS), executed numerous search warrants on Walpole Island First Nation, Wallaceburg and Chatham-Kent, resulting in the seizure of controlled substances and weapons.

In all, 30 people have been arrested with 149 charges laid.

Acting Superintendent Shawn Johnson with West Region OPP Headquarters says efforts to combat the drug trade are not over.

Johnson pointed to a strong partnership that played a key role in bringing to justice those who produce and distribute deadly drugs like meth and fentanyl.

"Drugs that can cause serious harm to our towns and our communities. As Inspector Avery has noted, calls for service for ambulance and drug overdoses have dropped significantly as a result of Project McNulty," he says.

Police also seized over $141,000 in drugs seized (methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl), over $11,000 in cash seized, 13 weapons were seized and over $190,000 in offense related property seized and stolen property recovered.