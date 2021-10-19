Police arrest a sixth suspect in connection to a Windsor man's murder

Provincial police have charged a Kitchener man in connection with a homicide on Walpole Island.

On Oct. 15, police went to an address in Kitchener and arrested 20-year-old Zy'Shaun Lawrence.

He's charged with accessory after the fact to murder and indignity to a dead body.

On March 17, 2021, the remains of Oyebode Oyenuga of Windsor were found on Walpole Island First Nation.

The 25-year-old had been reported missing to the Windsor Police Service in February, 2021.

Four other people have already been charged with first-degree murder in Oyenuga's death:

Dejour Millington, 23, of Toronto

Saccara Johnson, 28, of Windsor

Rolf Rodley Agard, 31, of Windsor

Dwayne Jahton Blair, 40, of Scarborough

Any person with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the Lambton County OPP Crime Unit at 519-882-1011 or 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or submit a tip online at www.sarnialambtoncrimestoppers.org where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.