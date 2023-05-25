Police arrest a Windsor man in connection to a bank robbery

A suspect has been arrested and charged in connection to a bank robbery in Windsor earlier this month.

On May 10, officers were called about a robbery at a bank in the 2200 block of Tecumseh Road East.

Police say a lone male suspect had entered the bank, approached a teller, and demanded money. He received an undisclosed amount of money and then fled on foot.

As a result of the investigation, the Major Crimes Unit identified a suspect who was located and arrested on May 23 in the 1200 block of Marentette Avenue.

A 49-year-old Windsor man is facing a charge of robbery with threats of violence and wearing a disguise with the intent to commit an indictable offence.

He also faces a charge of possessing a prohibited firearm without holding a licence and registration certificate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.