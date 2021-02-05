Police Arrest an Unresponsive Driver with a Child in the Vehicle

Provincial police in Leamington have laid charges after a driver was found unresponsive with a child in the vehicle.

Police say they received a call on Feb. 3 around 4:35 p.m. about an unresponsive driver stopped in a live lane of traffic in the area of Deer Run Road.

According to police, officers initiated an impaired driving investigation and noticed drug paraphernalia during the interaction.

Paramedics were called to the area to check the well-being of all the occupants inside the vehicle including a small child.

Police say a Drug Recognition Expert assisted with the investigation.

The driver has been charged with Operation while impaired, Possession, two counts of Controlled Drugs and Substances Act and Fail to provide necessaries of life.

The driver's name is not being released to protect the identity of the child.

The Children's Aid Society was also called in to ensure the safety of the child.