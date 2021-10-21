Police arrest another suspect in connection to a Windsor man's murder

Provincial police have charged an Erieau man in connection to the murder of a Windsor man.

On Aug. 5, police went to a residence in Erieau and arrested an individual. Police say the details of this arrest were withheld at the time to protect the integrity of the ongoing investigation.

36-year-old Jeffrey Drew Bliss has been charged with trafficking a firearm, weapon, device or ammunition.

On March 17, 2021, the remains of Oyebode Oyenuga of Windsor were found on Walpole Island First Nation.

The 25-year-old had been reported missing to the Windsor Police Service in February, 2021.

Four other people have already been charged with first-degree murder in Oyenuga's death:

Dejour Millington, 23, of Toronto

Saccara Johnson, 28, of Windsor

Rolf Rodley Agard, 31, of Windsor

Dwayne Jahton Blair, 40, of Scarborough

Zy'Shaun Lawrence, 20, of Kitchener is charged with accessory after the fact to murder and indignity to a dead body.

