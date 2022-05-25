Police arrest another suspect in Windsor bowling alley shooting

A suspect wanted in connection to a shooting outside of a Windsor bowling alley last month has been arrested.

Windsor police say 22-year-old Fernando Ratcliffe of Merlin was arrested in London early Wednesday morning.

Acting superintendent Karel DeGraaf says the Major Crime Unit was notified on Tuesday that Ratcliffe was in the Greater Toronto Area.

He says investigators were in contact with a third party and were able to arrange a meeting with the suspect in London to make an arrest.

"Mr. Fernando Ratcliffe is currently charged with attempt murder times five, discharge firearm recklessly, occupy a motor vehicle with a firearm," he says.

Image courtesy of Windsor Police Service

DeGraaf says police are still searching for the firearm.

"We still have an outstanding firearm that we are looking for and again we continue to ask for the public's assistance in any aspect of this investigation," says DeGraaf.

He adds the investigation continues.

"We continue to obviously engage all the victims and witnesses that were present there," he says. "Of course any investigation will have some type of push back or stumbling blocks but again we will continue to pursue all avenues of investigation."

Windsor police attend the scene where multiple shooting victims were taken to hospital, April 8, 2022. (Photo: @_OnLocation_ / Twitter)

On April 9, police were called to Super Bowl Lanes in the 10000 block of Tecumseh Road East at Forest Glade Drive for a calls about a large group of people fighting, with reports that shots had been fired.

Around 20 people were in the area when shots were fired, with five men suffering non-life threatening gun shot wounds.

Police say four of the victims were targeted by the shooter, while a bystander was also shot.

Several other suspects were arrested and charged in connection to the case.

— with files from AM800's Rusty Thomson