Police arrest female suspect in connection to merchandise theft case

The Windsor Police Service has arrested a suspect wanted for allegedly stealing almost $1,500 in merchandise.

A 38-year-old Windsor woman has been arrested in connection to the incident.

Police say she will be charged with theft under $5,000, failure to comply with a release order and failure to comply with an undertaking.

On March 8, police say a woman entered a hardware store in the 6600 block of Tecumseh Road E. and stole several electric tools.

Images of a suspect were captured on surveillance video and shared to the public.