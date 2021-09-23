Police arrest fourth suspect in connection to Windsor man's murder

A fourth suspect has been charged with first-degree murder in connection to the death of a Windsor man whose body was found on the Walpole Island First Nation earlier this year.

On Thursday, provincial police arrested 23-year-old Dejour Millington of Toronto — he's being held in custody pending a bail hearing.

The remains of 25-year-old Oyebode Oyenuga were discovered on March 17 after he was reported missing in early February.

Three others have already been charged in the case and are all facing first-degree murder charges as well.

Police are thanking the public and media for their help in tracking down the suspects.

The investigation continues and anyone with information is urged to contact the OPP or Crime Stoppers.