Police arrest man armed with a knife in a mental health case

One person has been arrested after an interaction between Windsor police officers and a man with a knife.

Around 9:45 p.m. on Oct. 5, police went to the area of Riverside Drive East and Ouellette Avenue for a call about a disorderly man blocking traffic.

Police say that when officers arrived, the man advanced towards their vehicle while holding a knife.

While one officer was able to exit the cruiser, the man approached where the other officer was seated, and began aggressively banging on the window while still holding the knife.

Officers communicated with the male throughout the interaction to drop his weapon, in which he eventually complied and was arrested.

A 34-year-old Windsor man is charged with assaulting a peace officer with a weapon.

No officers were physically injured as a result of this incident.

"I'm proud of our officers and how they handled this situation," said Acting Chief Jason Bellaire. "This is just another example where our officers must deal with individuals experiencing a mental health crisis. These situations can be volatile and potentially violent. Fortunately, in this case, our officers were able to use their training to quickly and effectively de-escalate a situation that could had a far worse ending."