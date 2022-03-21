Police arrest suspect after hit and run involving pedestrian

Windsor Police Cruiser 2018 (AM800 file photo)

A 25-year-old man has been charged following a hit and run that sent a pedestrian to the hospital.

Windsor Police were called to the area of McDougall Street and Tecumseh Road East at approximately 4:30 p.m to respond to a hit and run between a pedestrian and a Chrysler 300.

Police say the car fled northbound on Windsor Avenue and was last seen in the area of Giles Boulevard East at Windsor Avenue.

The next day, March 19, 2022, officers were able to track down the suspect, and he was arrested without incident.

The Windsor Police Service is requesting anyone in the area of Windsor Avenue, between Tecumseh Road East and Giles Boulevard East, with surveillance camera, to check their footage for evidence. Anyone driving in these areas at that time of the incident is also requested to check their dashcam footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4000, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com