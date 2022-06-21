Police arrest suspect after vehicle speeds away and crashes in Amherstburg

A suspect has been arrested and charged after a vehicle sped away from police before crashing in Amherstburg.

Around 10:20 p.m. on June 20, officers with the Windsor police Amherstburg detachment spotted a vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed on County Road 20.

Officers tried to stop the vehicle but determined it was a danger to public safety. Due to safety concerns, officers did not pursue the vehicle.

A short time later, the suspect vehicle was involved in a crash and officers spotted two people fleeing from the vehicle.

K9 officer Hasko searched the area, helping locate two suspects.

A Windsor man was charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, failing to stop for police and failing to comply with release order.

A female passenger was arrested for an offence unrelated to the collision and released.

Anyone in the area of the 1000 block of Front Road South with surveillance cameras are asked to check their footage for possible evidence in relation to this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact WPS Amherstburg Detachment at 519-736-8559, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.