Police Arrest Suspect in Windsor Home Invasion



WINDSOR — A Windsor man has been arrested following a home invasion earlier this month.

On April 12, 2020, around 9pm, a suspect forced his way into a home in the 900 block of Marion Ave near Niagara..

The resident said police were being called and the suspect pushed the occupant to the ground and fled.

The resident did not know the suspect.

Police later learned the suspect used the victim's bank cards at different locations in the city and officers were able to identify him.

The suspect was arrested earlier this week.

Matthew Hamilton, 35, of Windsor is charged with robbery, break and enter and numerous fraud related offences.

